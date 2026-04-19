Stilt plus four floors | Haryana govt’s anti-encroachment campaign begins from Gurugram

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Acting on directions issued after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the “Stilt plus four floors” policy, the Haryana government on Saturday launched an anti-encroachment campaign across urban areas, beginning with Gurgaon.
As per an official statement, the large-scale and time-bound drive formally commenced from DLF Phase-1, where eight teams of the Town and Country Planning (Enforcement) Department carried out simultaneous demolition drives across multiple licensed colonies. On the very first day, authorities cleared hundreds of illegal constructions and temporary structures, reclaiming roads, parks and other public spaces from encroachments.
DTP (Enforcement) Amit Madholia monitored the drive, under whose supervision, teams, led by ATPs and planning assistants, executed coordinated action across key residential sectors.
“The drive will continue in a phased manner across all licensed colonies in Gurgaon. Residents have once again been urged to remove encroachments voluntarily, failing which strict action will follow as per norms,” Madholia said.
According to official estimates, authorities demolished more than 215 guard rooms and porta cabins, cleared over 250 park encroachments, and removed more than 100 ramps and staircases.
Additionally, around 110 boundary walls and fencing structures, over 50 illegal gates and barriers, and nearly 40 shops, tin sheds and kiosks were dismantled. Around 50 illegal toilets and labour quarters were also removed, with clearance of general encroachments outside over 300 premises.
Among the major areas covered, DLF Phase-1 witnessed the most extensive action, particularly along Bodhi Marg, Arjun Marg, Paschim Marg and C-15 Road, where guard rooms, kiosks and commercial extensions were removed.
In South City-1, teams cleared guard rooms, labour quarters, illegal gates and tin sheds, ensuring obstruction-free roads. Palam Vihar also saw the removal of illegal boundary walls, fencing and guard structures, while colonies including Sushant Lok-3, Rosewood City, RD City, Malibu Town and Suncity also witnessed the drive.
According to the directives issued on Friday by Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Agarwal, all departments must ensure the removal of encroachments from Right of Way (ROW) areas and strict compliance with “S plus four norms”. A detailed compliance report is to be submitted by April 22.
The High Court is also hearing five Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a ban on stilt-plus-four-storey buildings across the state. On April 2, the high court issued an interim order putting a temporary stay on the implementation of the state government’s July 2, 2024, policy allowing stilt-plus-four-storey constructions.
On April 6, Chander Shekhar Khare, Director, Town and Country Planning Department, had asked multiple departments, including Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and the urban local bodies department to put all such approvals on hold until further directions from the court.
The state government had earlier expressed concern over encroachments on the right-of-way (ROW) of roads, as well as unauthorised use or occupation of stilt floors. In view of this, officials were instructed to immediately remove encroachments such as lawns, walls, landscaping, etc, built on road land, and take action against houses where stilt floors are being misused.
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