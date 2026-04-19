Stilt plus four floors | Haryana govt’s anti-encroachment campaign begins from Gurugram

Haryana anti-encroachment drive has begun in Gurugram after the High Court stayed the stilt-plus-four policy, with authorities demolishing illegal structures across residential colonies. (File Photo)

Acting on directions issued after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the “Stilt plus four floors” policy, the Haryana government on Saturday launched an anti-encroachment campaign across urban areas, beginning with Gurgaon.

As per an official statement, the large-scale and time-bound drive formally commenced from DLF Phase-1, where eight teams of the Town and Country Planning (Enforcement) Department carried out simultaneous demolition drives across multiple licensed colonies. On the very first day, authorities cleared hundreds of illegal constructions and temporary structures, reclaiming roads, parks and other public spaces from encroachments.

DTP (Enforcement) Amit Madholia monitored the drive, under whose supervision, teams, led by ATPs and planning assistants, executed coordinated action across key residential sectors.