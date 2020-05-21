Haryana govt yet to allow movement between Panchkula, capital Chandigarh

Thermal scanning at Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Express photo by Jaipal Singh. Thermal scanning at Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Express photo by Jaipal Singh.

In orders passed Monday, while Haryana government has allowed the movement of inter-state buses on long routes, including from Panchkula to Delhi, it has refrained from allowing public movement between Panchkula and Chandigarh- the state capital.

The order passed by the state’s Principle Secretary said, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses “with mutual consent of the state/UTs is allowed”. It further stated that 12 routes have been proposed till now and “this is just to begin operation”.

The request to other states for routes will be sent separately, read the order. Among these is the route between Gurugram and Chandigarh, however, specific orders for movement between Panchkula and Chandigarh have not been issued.

Deputy Commissioner Panchkula Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said that he too is waiting to receive a nod from the state as it is an inter-state issue.

While personnel at Haryana border check posts have remained strict, restricting movement and allowing no space for complacency, Punjab has readily agreed to allow people to commute to Chandigarh, connecting Mohali and the UT, where swift movement has been restored since Monday.

Meanwhile, residents of Panchkula and Chandigarh, many of who commute to the other for work, have been facing difficulties. Thermal screening at borders has been ensured, however, despite Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s announcement regarding stricter measures at borders, including use of rapid testing kits, the movement has recorded an increase and no such tests have been conducted yet.

While many were being returned away from the check posts on both sides initially, movement between the cities has partially been restored with allowance granted to vehicles and individuals.

“Nobody is checking us or asking for any ID. We have been moving as we wish to. Screening by thermal thermometer is sometimes done and the other times it is not. Moving to and fro used to be a huge problem initially, but not anymore,” said Sushma Singh, a health worker at PGI, who has been passing the housing board check post since it was set up, after the lockdown began.

