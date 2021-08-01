Haryana govt transfers 26 IAS officers, three DCs among them

The Haryana government on Sunday issued posting and transfer orders of 26 IAS officers with immediate effect, in which three Deputy Commissioners and a Divisional Commissioner were shunted.

Pankaj Yadav, a 2001 batch IAS officer has been posted as the Commissioner of Rohtak Division, while a 2009 batch IAS officer, Pradeep Godara, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Charkhi Dadri. Palwal Deputy Commissioner (DC), Naresh Kumar, has been posted as the new Jind DC, with Krishna Kumar being named to replace him at Palwal. TL Satyaprakash has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd and CEO (designate) of Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA).

PC Meena has been posted as Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam Ltd and Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, while Balkar Singh has been posted as Secretary, Home-I Department. Anita Yadav has been posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority. Ashok Kumar Meena has been posted as Special Secretary, Haryana, Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs Departments, Director Training (Ex-officio) and Inquiry Officer, Vigilance, Haryana.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera has been posted as Director Urban Local Bodies Department and Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority, Haryana.

Ravi Prakash Gupta has been posted as Special Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, while Sharandeep Kaur Brar has been posted as Director of Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Departments and Director of Citizen Resources Information Department.

Amarjit Singh Mann will be Director of Haryana Tourism Department. Ram Sarup Verma has been posted as Director, Environment and Special Secretary, Revenue Disaster Management Department. Jitender Yadav has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, while Dharmender Singh has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat.