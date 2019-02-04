Haryana govt to spend Rs 55 crore on 28 CHB flats for its officers in Chandigarh

FOUR MONTHS after the Punjab government refused to buy the exorbitantly priced flats being offered by the Chandigarh Housing Board at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park under the Habitat Project, the Haryana government has decided to purchase 28 of these flats costing Rs 1.75 crore each for its officers in the city.

It was in September last year that the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) had offered 28 flats each to both the governments but the Punjab government had declined while citing the high cost. The flats are to be constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board on an area spanning 6.73 acre, specifically earmarked for government employees housing scheme.

A senior official of the CHB confirmed to Newsline, “Yes, Haryana has accepted our offer but Punjab has refused. Consent from the Haryana government was received on February 1. There will be 28 flats in one tower for the officers of this government while 28 EWS flats in another tower will be used as servant quarters.”

With the cost of each flat being around Rs 1.75 crore, the Haryana government will have to shell out Rs 55 crore, including taxes, for 28 flats.

Each flat will have four bedrooms and a servant quarter.

“As now the consent has been received, we will prepare the plan and drawings and submit them for approval. We will begin construction once they deposit the amount with us,” the officer added.

It was in 2015 that CHB got back the land from Parsvnath Developers. In October 2006, the board had decided to develop this site with the Parsvnath Developers. However, the project could not be launched. Later in 2016, CHB took the land back after paying over Rs 560 crore. Now it plans to develop a housing colony, a five-star hotel, gymnasium, swimming pool, club, community centre and marriage hall on these 123 acres.

The housing board has been making attempts to auction 18 sites for this project, including a five star hotel and a hospital, for the last two years but failed to get any bidder.

Subsequently, it decided to go ahead to develop the project on its own.

In the auction, the board had kept the reserve price of a 4.55-acre residential plot at Rs 181.39 crore while the reserve price of a school plot, spread over 4.5 acres, was fixed at Rs 188.37 crore.

The reserve price of the hospital plot, spread over 8.23 acre, was the highest at Rs 344.03 crore. As per the initial plan, they had decided that 18 sites would be auctioned to builders or developers while CHB will construct 600 flats on the other two sites.

Five auctions were held but there were no takers.