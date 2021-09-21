Haryana govt to establish export promotion bureau

The Haryana government will set up an Export Promotion Bureau to promote exports, which will provide institutional support to exporters.

Director General, Industries and Commerce Department, Dr Saket Kumar shared this information at the inauguration of the two-day ‘Vanijya Utsav’ being organised in Gurugram on Tuesday.

This state-level ‘Vanijya Utsav’ is being organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Apparel Export Promotion Council working under the Ministry of Textiles of the Central government on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Inviting the exporters present on the occasion to visit Haryana, Dr Kumar said, “Not only incentives are being given to entrepreneurs and exporters in Haryana, but business environment, linkages and other government facilities are also being provided. District Level Export Promotion Committee (DLEPC) has been constituted in every district of the state to facilitate exports. Similarly, a Trade Promotion Committee has been constituted at the state level to review all types of trade-related issues like logistics, agricultural exports and service exports.”

Sharing more information about the facilities and incentives being given to entrepreneurs and exporters in Haryana through a presentation, Dr Kumar added, “Haryana is a fast growing economy with an export value of Rs 1,74,572 crore in the year 2020-21. Haryana is exporting goods to the USA, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, Nepal etc. The main districts which are exporting goods are Gurugram, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat and Faridabad. Rice, readymade garments, handlooms and handicrafts, automobiles and their components, metal ware, machinery and parts and medicines and pharmaceutical products are mainly being exported from these districts.”

Director General Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce, Abhimanyu Sharma said that ‘Vanijya Utsav’ is being organised from September 21 to 26 in all 739 districts of the country to showcase India’s 75 years of economic progress.