Haryana govt to challenge HC order to demolish structures in catchment area of Sukhna Lake

Declaring all commercial, residential and other structures in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake falling in areas of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh illegal, the HC had on March 2 ordered that illegal constructions in the catchment area be demolished within three months. Declaring all commercial, residential and other structures in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake falling in areas of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh illegal, the HC had on March 2 ordered that illegal constructions in the catchment area be demolished within three months.

A week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered demolition of structures in the catchment area of the Sukhna Lake after declaring them illegal, the Haryana government on Monday decided to challenge the verdict.

Senior officers of the state, headed by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, discussed the matter at a meeting of the newly-formed ‘high power committee’ on the issue Monday, and decided to explore different legal aspects. Senior officers also consulted with Haryana Advocate General Baldev Mahajan.

When contacted, Mahajan confirmed that the Haryana government will challenge the verdict. However, the government is yet to decide whether to file a review petition before the High Court or approach the Supreme Court to challenge the HC order.

The committee on Monday also declared the town and country planning department as its nodal agency to examine different aspects of the matter and submit a report to the government for approval. At the meeting, the government decided to conduct a survey of the buildings in the catchment area to ascertain how many constructions may face demolition in the light of the order. Officials say parts of Saketari village and Sector-1 of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) may face action.

Declaring all commercial, residential and other structures in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake falling in areas of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh illegal, the High Court had on March 2 ordered that illegal constructions in the catchment area – as delineated by the Survey of India – be demolished within three months from Monday. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore each on the Punjab and Haryana governments as “exemplary/punitive/special damages” for “allowing with impunity” construction in the catchment area of the Sukhna.

To examine the order, the Haryana government had constituted the committee headed by the Chief Secretary. Administrative secretaries of revenue, forest and wildlife, environment, urban local bodies, irrigation, panchayat, town and country planning and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) are members. The next meeting of the committee will be held on March 13.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered the constitution of a committee to evolve a comprehensive strategy in the light of the order, stating that his government would take all legislative and judicial remedies to protect the interests of the people. Directing Advocate General Atul Nanda to coordinate with his Haryana counterpart to ensure a “formidable defence”, he had said that it was “not viable to displace tens of thousands of people living in the constructions around the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.