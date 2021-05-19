Haryana govt should give Rs 5L aid to kin of Covid victims, says Hooda

Haryana’s leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday demanded that the state government pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of Covid-19 victims.

The former chief minister demanded that the government get a detailed and transparent survey conducted to identify the affected families.

“Those families, who have no surviving earning members, should be given a pension of Rs 5,000 per month and children of such families should be provided free education. We also have to be mindful that this assistance will reach affected families only when the government conducts the correct survey in a fair and transparent manner. It is not hidden from anyone that there is a big difference between government figures and actual deaths,” Hooda said in a statement.

“The government should do a survey of every house, street, village and city in the state. Data obtained from the survey should be put on the website and made public so that every person can know how many deaths have been recorded by the government in the village or area. Only if the government collects the correct figures will it be able to fight Covid in the future,” he added.

“Experts believe that the third wave of the epidemic is yet to come. If the government will remain in confusion by turning away from the truth, then the third wave, like the second wave, can prove to be fatal. Government should help victims after carrying out a correct assessment of ground reality and improve their systems. There is an urgent need to extend all possible encouragement to Corona warriors…Government should announce incentives and also provide a special insurance scheme of Rs 1 crore to doctors, medical staff, paramedical staff, sanitation workers. Anganwadi, Asha workers, depot holders, police, media personnel and all employees working in the field should be provided a minimum insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh each,” he said.

HPCC chief Kumari Selja too accused the state government of not revealing correct Covid-19 fatalities in the state.

“According to official figures released by the state government, over 2,000 people died from May 1 till 13 in 22 districts. However, according to reports received from the field, we have found that over 4,000 people have died merely in 13 districts. If we add remaining nine districts too, the actual figure shall be much more than what government is disclosing,” she claimed.