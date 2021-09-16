Haryana govt seeks info on officers in ‘sensitive posts’ for over 3 years; major reshuffle on the cards

TO “REDUCE corruption” in its functioning, the Haryana government has sought details from all departments across state headquarters and districts to ascertain which officers have been on “sensitive posts” for more than three years. A major reshuffle is on the cards once the report is compiled and received in the office of state’s chief secretary.

In a letter issued to all administrative secretaries, all heads of departments, the managing directors/chief administrators of all boards/corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and registrars of universities, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan has sought these details by October 5.

“It has been observed by the government that there are various posts of sensitive nature, both in the head offices and field offices of all departments/boards/ corporations. So to reduce corruption, government has decided to identify such sensitive posts and thereafter prescribe a tenure limit regarding the same,” the letter says.

It adds, “All administrative secretaries are therefore requested to ensure that heads…immediately prepare the list of such sensitive posts – primarily those posts which involve public dealing, decision-making involving financial implications, grant of licenses, certificates, purchase of store items etc. Alongwith names of officers/officials posted on these sensitive posts continuously since more than three years and forward the same…latest by October 5.”