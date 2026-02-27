Haryana govt schools facing over 15,000 vacant posts of teachers; Nuh-Mewat worst affected

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In reply to an unstarred question from Congress Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala during the ongoing Budget session, Haryana School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda told the Assembly Friday that government schools in the state are facing a shortage of at least 15,451 teachers. Of these, over 32 per cent of vacancies (4,954) exist only in Nuh-Mewat alone.
Out of the total 15,451 vacant posts of teachers, 7,707 posts are in the Trained Graduate Teacher/ Elementary School Headmaster (TGT/ESHM) category; 3,998 in Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and 3,746 in Primary Teacher/ Head Teacher (PRT/ HT) categories.
Apart from Nuh-Mewat, Haryana districts with vacant posts in government schools are Bhiwani (320), Faridabad (934), Fatehabad (239), Gurugram (1,130), Hisar (278), Jhajjar (315), Jind (157), Kaithal (104), Karnal (142), Kurukshetra (100), Mahendragarh (37), Panchkula (359), Panipat (413), Rewari (3), Rohtak (314), Sirsa (914), Sonipat (551), Palwal (1,595) and Yamunanagar (1,721). In Charkhi Dadri, however, there are 54 teachers in excess of the sanctioned strength.
The state government informed that it is “committed to filling up the vacant posts of teachers in a time-bound manner, but the procedure of direct recruitment and promotion takes some time in certain cases due to litigations; therefore, the recruitment process is not completed in a fixed time frame.”
The minister also informed that 135 government schools do not have boundary walls, with the maximum number of such schools in Jhajjar district (16).
Regarding the issue of schools functioning without toilet facilities or drinking water, the minister’s reply mentioned that “There is no Government school without toilet facilities or drinking water in the State as on January, 2026. In addition, the Government has sanctioned Rs. 1,92,25,000/- for construction of additional toilets for Children with Special Needs (CWSNs) students or toilets block (for Girls & Boys) in 124 Government schools on 09.02.2026.”
On the issue of student-teacher ratio, the minister’s reply mentioned that the current ratio is 27:1 for primary level (Class I-V); 18:1 for upper primary (Class VI-VIII), and 22:1 for secondary/ senior secondary (Class IX-XII) across Haryana.
