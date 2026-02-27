Haryana govt schools facing over 15,000 vacant posts of teachers; Nuh-Mewat worst affected

In reply to an unstarred question from Congress Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala during the ongoing Budget session, Haryana School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda told the Assembly Friday that government schools in the state are facing a shortage of at least 15,451 teachers. Of these, over 32 per cent of vacancies (4,954) exist only in Nuh-Mewat alone.

Out of the total 15,451 vacant posts of teachers, 7,707 posts are in the Trained Graduate Teacher/ Elementary School Headmaster (TGT/ESHM) category; 3,998 in Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and 3,746 in Primary Teacher/ Head Teacher (PRT/ HT) categories.

Apart from Nuh-Mewat, Haryana districts with vacant posts in government schools are Bhiwani (320), Faridabad (934), Fatehabad (239), Gurugram (1,130), Hisar (278), Jhajjar (315), Jind (157), Kaithal (104), Karnal (142), Kurukshetra (100), Mahendragarh (37), Panchkula (359), Panipat (413), Rewari (3), Rohtak (314), Sirsa (914), Sonipat (551), Palwal (1,595) and Yamunanagar (1,721). In Charkhi Dadri, however, there are 54 teachers in excess of the sanctioned strength.