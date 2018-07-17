Haryana govt sanctions prosecution of 40 under sedition charges in 2016 Jat stir violence

CBI has stated that the accused incited the agitators on caste lines by spreading rumours. (Source: PTI/File) CBI has stated that the accused incited the agitators on caste lines by spreading rumours. (Source: PTI/File)

Haryana government has granted sanction to prosecute as many as 40 accused under sedition charges for “inciting violence and attack on the house of state Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu during Jat agitation in 2016”.

While filing a chargesheet before a Panchkula court about two weeks back, the CBI had stated that the sanction for prosecution under section 196 of CrPC for the offences under Section 124-A (sedition) of IPC and Section 25 of Arms Act is awaited. A senior officer Monday confirmed that the government has granted sanction to prosecute 40 accused while the matter related to remaining 11 accused is yet to be taken up.

According to sources, the 40 accused are those who were initially booked by the Haryana police and were recently chargesheeted by the CBI. Rohtak-based lawyers Sudeep Kalkal, Manoj Duhan and Master Mahender Singh are among these 40 accused whose prosecution sanction has been granted, revealed sources. Legal experts say that the prosecution sanction from the government is mandatory in the cases of sedition.

After its investigation, the CBI had also added 11 more names, including that of Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda’s son Gaurav Hooda. However, Krishan Murti Hooda has termed the allegations against his son as false terming the move as an act of political vendetta.

In its investigation report, the CBI has claimed that rioters forcibly snatched arms from police security personnel deployed at the house of Capt Abhimanyu, thereafter set the vehicles parked in the house on fire and also damaged other articles. “On February 19, 2016, at the time of attack at the house of Capt. Abhimanyu, Sh. Vritpal Sandhu (elder brother of Captain Abhimanyu) along with other family members including women and children were present in the house. The accused persons set the house on fire with the criminal intention to set on fire the family members of Capt. Abhimanyu alive,” alleged CBI adding the accused incited the agitators on caste lines by spreading rumours.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App