scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Must Read

Haryana govt relieves IAS Nitin Kumar Yadav; likely to join UT Admin next week

The relieving orders were issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 12, 2021 4:52:47 am
Nitin Kumar Yadav is likely to join the Chandigarh Administration next week.

The Haryana Government Saturday relieved 2000 batch IAS officer Nitin Kumar Yadav, making him able to join the post of UT Home Secretary on deputation for the period of three years. Yadav is likely to join the Chandigarh Administration next week. He had been holding the charge of Director General, Supplies and Disposals in Haryana.

The relieving orders were issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.

Click here for more

The order stated, “Haryana government is pleased to place the service of Nitin Kumar Yadav at disposal of the Chandigarh Administration and to relieve him from state government with immediate effect on his appointment as UT Chandigarh Home Secretary, on inter-cadre deputation from Haryana cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment) for a period of three years.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 11: Latest News

Advertisement