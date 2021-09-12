Haryana govt relieves IAS Nitin Kumar Yadav; likely to join UT Admin next week

Nitin Kumar Yadav is likely to join the Chandigarh Administration next week.

The Haryana Government Saturday relieved 2000 batch IAS officer Nitin Kumar Yadav, making him able to join the post of UT Home Secretary on deputation for the period of three years. Yadav is likely to join the Chandigarh Administration next week. He had been holding the charge of Director General, Supplies and Disposals in Haryana.