Haryana govt relieves IAS Nitin Kumar Yadav; likely to join UT Admin next week

September 12, 2021 4:52:47 am
The Haryana Government Saturday relieved 2000 batch IAS officer Nitin Kumar Yadav, making him able to join the post of UT Home Secretary on deputation for the period of three years. Yadav is likely to join the Chandigarh Administration next week. He had been holding the charge of Director General, Supplies and Disposals in Haryana.
The relieving orders were issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.
The order stated, “Haryana government is pleased to place the service of Nitin Kumar Yadav at disposal of the Chandigarh Administration and to relieve him from state government with immediate effect on his appointment as UT Chandigarh Home Secretary, on inter-cadre deputation from Haryana cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment) for a period of three years.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-