Haryana govt forms panel to review IPS officers’ cadre management

Amid questions over the promotions of police officers, the Haryana government has formed a committee headed by IAS officer Vinay Singh to examine the cadre management of IPS officers in the state.

Along with Vinay Singh — who is secretary (home) — two officers from the legal wing of the government have also been included in the committee with the authorities insisting that they are keen to review the cadre of IPS officers to address several issues.

The government has also decided to take suggestions from an IPS officer after he showed his willingness to assist the authorities in providing relevant information. In the recent past, the officer had raised several questions over the promotions of police officers especially from IGP to ADGP rank.

This year the issue got prominence when four IGP rank officers were promoted to the rank of ADGP in May. With these promotions the number of police officers occupying the post of ADGP had gone to 17 while only 14 posts of ADGP rank were available in Haryana. As many as six of them are cadre posts, while 11 are ex-cadre posts. Ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as cadre posts and created by the state government. On its part, the Haryana Police have proposed conversion of four ex-cadre posts of DGP to those of ADGP to fill the shortfall in the ADGP rank.

With critics in the police department raising questions over the promotions of IPS officers stating the same was done despite “non-availability of sufficient vacancies in the rank of ADGP”, the Haryana government has planned to resolve the issue after examining its different aspects.

Sources say the government also wants to opt for a judicious approach for promotions in future too especially when IAS as well IPS officers occasionally compare avenues of promotions for officers of both services. Now there are voices from the police department for promotion of IPS officers of 1991 batch to the rank of DGP especially after the promotion of 1992 batch IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta. The state government on Wednesday promoted Gupta from principal secretary rank officer to additional chief secretary in Chief Secretary’s grade (level 17 in the pay matrix). On the other hand, two 1991 batch IPS officers S K Jain and Alok Kumar Roy are still in the rank of ADGP.

A police official said: “There are talks in the police department that when an IAS officer of 1992 batch has been promoted to the Chief Secretary’s grade, then the IPS officers of 1991 batch should also be promoted to the rank of DGP.” In support of their argument for promotions they cite a position taken by the home department before Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Public Accounts Committee recently. Then the home department had stated that at present, there are 30 sanctioned posts in the rank of DGP and ADGP in the state, and only 22 officers are posted against these posts.

On the other hand, a senior officer of the government said: “We will promote the IPS officers of 1991 batch too but after taking a comprehensive view, opting for balancing act and addressing several issues over the promotions raised in the recent past.”