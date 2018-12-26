Haryana govt mulls exclusive MCs for Panchkula, Ambala city

Haryana government is considering creating exclusive municipal corporations (MC) for Panchkula and Ambala city by excluding many of the existing areas currently under the respective civic bodies. Currently, Kalka and Pinjore are part of Panchkula Municipal Corporation, while Ambala Sadar and Ambala city form Ambala Municipal Corporation.

Media Adviser to the Chief Minister, Rajiv Jain told The Indian Express Tuesday that the government was considering the proposal, but a final decision was yet to be taken. “A recent cabinet meeting has empowered the state government to abolish any municipal corporation as per requirements of general public to develop such area properly and declare it as municipal committee or municipal council. The state government can now take into account the existing population and not the last census as there is contemporaneous growth in the population of an area during the interregnum period between the last (2011) census and present,” Jain said. The Haryana government has made amendments in Haryana Municipal Act in this regard.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the current population of the city is above three lakh, which is required to give the status of municipal corporation to a civic body. “We hope that there will be separate civic bodies for Kalka and Pinjore soon. However, currently, the matter is under consideration of the Punjab and Haryana High Court where it will be heard on January 28,” said Gupta.

However, former Panchkula mayor Upinder Ahluwalia, who is from Congress, claims that works in Kalka and Pinjore would suffer after separation from Panchkula corporation.

“When there was a council in Kalka, the revenue generation was Rs 5 lakh and expenditure on salary alone was Rs 10 lakh. It won’t be able to survive alone.

In the past five years, works worth Rs 200 crore were done there,” Ahluwalia said, claiming that “It’s BJP’s strategy before the MC polls as it fears losing the poll battle in Panchkula”.

“Moreover, for Panchkula corporation, there has to be a population of three lakh and as per the census 2011, it is 2.57 lakh. Now, the government says that as per projected population in 2018, it is 3.30 lakh but for any government decision, they have to depend on formal census,” she added.

On the other hand, the government in February last year, had decided to abolish Ambala Municipal Corporation, paving way for separate municipal councils for Ambala City and Ambala Sadar. However, later the matter had gone to the High Court, where its still pending.