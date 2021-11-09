Haryana 75% job quota law: 16,000 firms registered on govt portal, says Dushyant

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Monday that industries have been asked to get themselves registered on the government portal ‘Haryana Udyam Memorandum’ as part of the state government’s initiative to implement the law aiming at 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000.

Dushyant claimed that so far, 16,000 companies have registered themselves.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the state, as per a notification issued by the state government Saturday. This notification shall come into force with effect from the January 15.

Describing this act as a landmark in the field of employment, the deputy CM said: “The state has opened new doors of employment for youth of the state by implementing the Act. All the private companies, trusts and societies have been directed to fill the details of their employees by registering on the ‘Haryana Udyam Memorandum’ portal by January 15.”

He also informed that at present, a survey of industries is being done in four big cities of the state, after its completion, a survey will be done in the rest of the cities as well.

Dushyant said that before framing and implementing the Act, consultations were held with various industrial organizations at the state and levels. Clearing doubts of the people about the Act, he further added that start-ups and new IT companies in the state have been given concession in this Act for two years. He also gave detailed information regarding the monitoring done by officers related to this Act. He said that ITI and polytechnic institutions would be upgraded with new technology by industries, education and technical education departments so that the industries in the state could get trained skilled youth for employment.

He also said the state government will formulate a special scheme for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the state, under which small ‘MSME Industrial Parks’ will be set up in each block to create employment opportunities for the local people and encourage export of local-products. Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Department of Industries and Commerce along with Labour and Employment Department, said Haryana is the first state in the country to have a conclave with 14 countries of the subcontinent of Africa, in which many countries have expressed their desire that the people of Haryana should invest in the field of agriculture and industry.