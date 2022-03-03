Haryana govt help desk at Mumbai airport receives 9 students returning from Ukraine

The help desk set up by the Haryana government at the Mumbai airport received nine students of Haryana who returned from Ukraine. The officers deputed at the help desk provided Rs 1000 cash to all the returnees and air tickets to Delhi.

The names of the students who reached Mumbai include, Vaibhav from Ambala, Jatin from Rohtak, Vipul Sharma from Faridabad, Isha from Rohtak, Himanshu from Hisar, Meeraj Ahmed from Gurgaon, Ajay Kumar Sharma from Mahendragarh, Garima Arora and Suman Arora from Fatehabad.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“As per the information received from the help desk, all the students are hale and hearty. In view of the Ukraine crisis, the Haryana government has set up help desks at Delhi and Mumbai airports to help the students. Through the help desks, the students are being assisted to safely reach their homes. Besides this, the government has appointed Sanjay Joon as the nodal officer to help residents and students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine. At the district level, the Deputy Commissioner will be the nodal officer,” a government spokesperson said.

“The chief minister is constantly checking updates from officials regarding the students stuck in Ukraine and giving them the required directions. Besides this, the chief minister is also in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs,” the spokesperson added.

Talking about the issue, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “All the students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely and they will not be allowed to face any kind of difficulty”.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said, “The government is making every effort to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine. So far, several citizens have been evacuated and brought back to the country safely. Ishika Bhutani, a student from Ambala Cantonment, Kachha Bazar, who returned safely from Ukraine on Tuesday, met me at my residence and expressed gratitude”. Ishika’s father Vinay Bhutani had, a few days ago, appealed to Anil Vij to bring back his daughter safely.

Meanwhile, Vij had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting safe evacuation of Haryana residents and in turn, the minister was told that help desks have been set up on the borders of Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to evacuate students and citizens.

Ishika Bhutani, an MBBS student in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia, said, “Bus was provided by the college to move to Romania border. Arrangements were made by the Government of India at the Romania border. I stayed at a shelter home in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, for two days and was then brought back to India on the night of March 1”.