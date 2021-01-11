Haryana govt has lost trust of people: HPCC chief Kumari Selja

HPCC chief Kumari Selja Sunday said “BJP-JJP government of Haryana has completely lost trust of people of the state. Protest of Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s Kisan Mahapanchayat by farmers in the village of Kaimla of Karnal is another picture of this”.

“The way right to recall provision has been made in the panchayats by the Haryana Government, in the same way, if the right to recall is adopted on the BJP-JJP government under the present circumstances, this government will not come back to power again. I demand that an Aassembly session be convened with immediate effect on the issue of farmers and the government should face the no-confidence motion,” she said.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Selja said, “Kisan Mahapanchayat was organised in Karnal by Chief Minister Manohar Lal to mislead the people of the state over agriculture laws, but this mahapanchayat did not get the support of farmers. The government itself is not getting the support of farmers in Chief Minister’s home district. If this is the situation in the home district of Chief Minister, the protest against this government in other areas of the state can be easily guessed. The political ground of this government is completely gone. The government has lost public confidence. The MLAs in the government are withdrawing support from this government and they are also raising their voice against the government. Assembly session should be convened with immediate effect and the government should get a confidence motion. I once again appeal to the MLAs in the government to listen to their conscience and leave this anti-people government, else people of the state would never forgive them.”

Selja added, “Instead of repealing the anti-agriculture black laws, the government is constantly pretending in the name of negotiations. The government has been calling farmers again and again for discussions. Millions of farmers have been calling for the abolition of black laws on Delhi’s borders for the last 46 days. More than 60 farmers have sacrificed their lives in this bitter cold-rain, but it had no effect on the government…”

‘Khattar’s sarkaari mahapanchayat’

Senior Congress leader and national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala described Khattar’s ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ as the ‘sarkaari mahapanchayat’.

“The farmers have shown the true picture of BJP’s ‘sarkaari mahapanchayat’, which has no participation from local farmers and was a government-sponsored event to mislead the people. It has also exposed true face of the CM and BJP, who have no concern for the farmers’ cause but are only bothered about event management,” said Surjewala.

“If the government wishes to communicate with farmers, they should have done it with the annadata who are sitting on Delhi borders for the past 46 days. Instead of hearing them out, farmers are being brutalised and beaten up.”

Congress Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda said the BJP government should set aside its arrogance and accept farmers’ demands. Senior INDL leader Abhay Singh Chautala alleged that “BJP men attacked the farmers in Kaimla village today. The opposition to BJP’s kisan panchayat has sent a clear signal that the anti-farmer laws won’t be tolerated.”