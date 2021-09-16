Haryana govt forms panel for talks with SKM on clearing NH-44 stretch of Singhu border

THE HARYANA government on Wednesday decided to constitute a high-power committee to hold talks with farm union leaders and discuss modalities of reopening the NH-44 stretch along the Kundli-Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws for over 10 months.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a meeting on the issue Wednesday evening. Home minister Anil Vij and several senior officers of the chief minister’s office and home department were present.

A senior officer told The Indian Express that discussions were held on the issue reopening NH-44 in wake of the ongoing case in Supreme Court. The next date of hearing in the case is September 20.

“It was decided that a committee, on behalf of the state government, shall hold talks with the farmer union leaders. The committee shall be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora and state police chief DGP PK Agrawal, ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk and Balkar Singh (Home Secretary-1) shall be members of this committee. To begin with, the committee will hold talks with the SKM leaders, persuade them to vacate the NH-44 stretch occupied by them and then decide on further course of action,” Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan told The Indian Express.

Citing the writ petition filed by one Monicca Agarwaal regarding the blockades on NH-44 by protesting farmers, and the Supreme Court’s August 23 order on the petition, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Lalit Siwach had on Tuesday told farmer union leaders that they should either shift to one side of the highway or move to an alternate site.

Farmer union leaders who had met Siwach told the district administration that they will be discussing it with the senior leadership of SKM and then take a decision.

While hearing a writ petition on August 23, the SC had said, “We impressed upon the learned Solicitor General that the solution lies in the hands of Union of India and the concerned state governments and they must coordinate to ensure that if the protests are on, at least the inter-state roads and national highways are not blocked in any manner whatsoever so that to and fro on those roads does not cause great inconvenience to the other persons who use these roads”.