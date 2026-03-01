Haryana govt employee held in IDFC First Bank fraud case

Abhay’s wife, Swati Singla, and her brother, Abhishek Singla, were also taken into custody the same day. Probe revealed that nearly Rs 300 crore was funnelled into the account of the company, Swastik Desh Projects, owned by Swati and her brother Abhishek.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Saturday arrested a Haryana government employee in connection with the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

Sources said that Naresh Bhuwani, employed with the panchayats department, was produced before a court in Panchkula, which sent him to six-day police remand. A senior officer added that probe into the large-scale fraud are still on.

