Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Haryana govt e-auctions CM Khattar’s gifts, gets Rs 1.14 crore

The government put up 51 items for auction on the Uphaar portal. A 3D model sculpture of Khattar fetched Rs 21 lakh.

Punjab auctionThe auction gifts include a 3D model sculpture of Khattar fetching Rs 21 lakh, and sculptures of Arjun’s chariot from Mahabharat, Kamakhya Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. (Express Photo)
The Haryana government has got Rs 1.14 crore from the e-auction of 51 gift items Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar received.

These include a 3D model sculpture of Khattar fetching Rs 21 lakh, and sculptures of Arjun’s chariot from Mahabharat (Rs 6.41 lakh), Kamakhya Temple (Rs 5.8 lakh) and Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Rs 1.75 lakh).

“The auction money will be spent only for the betterment of society. A total of 51 gifts put up for auction on the Uphaar portal fetched Rs 1,14,95,000, said Dr Amit Agarwal, additional principal chief secretary to the chief minister.

“The CM Uphaar portal created by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of auctioning the gifts received and using the donations for public welfare, has received tremendous response. For the first time in Haryana, a chief minister has taken such an initiative, proving that every Haryanvi is a member of his family. The amount received from the auction of the gifts would be deposited in the chief minister’s relief fund and spent on public welfare works,” Dr Agarwal said.

“In the first phase, 51 gifts were auctioned till February 28. The base amount of each gift was mentioned on the CM Uphaar portal. Soon after the completion of the auction process of the first phase, the chief minister will present the gifts to the bidders. If the bidder desires, he can also collect the gift by courier,” he added,

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organised an auction process on his 72nd birthday, in which he had e-auctioned about 1,200 gifts received from across the country. The funds collected through this were used in the Namami Gange Programme,” Dr Agarwal added.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 14:50 IST
