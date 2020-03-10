Haryana govt depts to join hands, boost sports, check drug menace

The officer told The Indian Express that the app will be prepared keeping in view the desire of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The officer told The Indian Express that the app will be prepared keeping in view the desire of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

More than half a dozen Haryana government departments, including sports and women and child development, are set to join hands to boost participation of children in sports and check the drug menace in the state. The aim is to promote sports for fitness as a counter-offer to drugs and delinquency.

Under the campaign, officials will assist mothers in accessing sports resources like trainers, coaches, playgrounds, training and competitions available nearby. Initially, the government will develop an app called ‘Mothers for Sports & Fitness’ aiming a key role of mothers in the campaign.

A senior officer said, “The government app will inform about the location of nearby playgrounds and their officials concerned so that mothers can take children to playgrounds. Emphasis will be on low-cost games that are locally popular as the aim is fitness and fostering companionship.”

The officer told The Indian Express that the app will be prepared keeping in view the desire of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It will be in Hindi and vernacular languages and use audio and video clips to educate mothers on ways and means to help children engage more in sports.

Coaches of the sports department, physical training instructors in schools, colleges and government employees recruited through sports quota will be engaged in the campaign.

Addressing a Women’s Day function at Gurugram Sunday, Khattar had called upon the sports, women and child development, education, panchayat, public relations, health and home departments to join hands and curb crimes and drugs, and give a push to promotion of sports and physical activity among children.

