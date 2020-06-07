Haryana govt departments buy 250 embroidered gamchas at Rs 225 each

“We have seen PM Modi wear mufflers instead of masks, that inspired us. Initially, we made 100 but received more orders from the government and kept on making more. As of now we have handed over more than 250 gamchas already,” says Arora. “We have seen PM Modi wear mufflers instead of masks, that inspired us. Initially, we made 100 but received more orders from the government and kept on making more. As of now we have handed over more than 250 gamchas already,” says Arora.

Haryana government has ordered over 250 embroidered gamchas from a Panchkula-based designer at a cost of Rs 225 each. The demand for gamchas have witnessed a rise after PM Modi was seen wearing them on several occasions.

The 250 gamchas ordered by the state government, according to designer Neetu Arora, are specifically for officials of Haryana’s Forestry department and medical research centre.

Arora said, she only started making the gamchas, traditionally a thin cotton muffler, after she received her first order in April end.

“The cost has been incurred by the department and not by individuals. Seeing the sensitivity of the time, as our office continued to function, we realised masks were not readily available in markets. I myself was using a dupatta to cover my face. When I pitched the idea, others agreed too. These cloths are more airy and can be easily managed unlike masks,” says Dr Amarinder Kaur, Principle chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Haryana.

“We have seen PM Modi wear mufflers instead of masks, that inspired us. Initially, we made 100 but received more orders from the government and kept on making more. As of now we have handed over more than 250 gamchas already,” says Arora.

The gamchas are being made out of pure cotton Arora says, where golden patches or pre-made embroidery work is being stitched on to them.

“We want these gamchas or mufflers to be affordable for everybody. If he had got the embroidery done, the costs would have considerably risen. Priced at Rs 225, it is ideal and affordable I feel,” she says.

Arora, who had started her boutique with only two employees, now employs 25 person in her firm. Her boutique is located at Sector 7 in Chandigarh and she has a workshop in MDC 4, Panchkula.

