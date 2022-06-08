Haryana govt issues advisory over websites generating fake birth, death certificates

The Haryana government Wednesday issued an advisory asking people to be cautious against birth and death certificates being generated from fake websites.

A spokesperson of the health department said, “A call has also been given to the general public not to follow the instructions given on social media sites like YouTube. Do not get any birth-death certificate made by paying money online by contacting on phone numbers etc as there are high chances of these being fake.”

“From the last few months, it has come to the notice that some anti-social persons are involved in the work of making birth-death certificates by creating fake websites. Some of these sites have come to the notice of the government, which are: 1. CRSORGIGOOVI.IN 2. CRSRGIIN; and 3. BIRTHDEATHONLINE.COM,” a statement issued by the department read.

The spokesperson said, “These sites have been created by copying the original site of the Government of India http://www.crsorgi.gov.in and looks exactly the same in appearance. By misleading the general public on these sites, fake certificates are made available by claiming to be absolutely correct birth-death certificates. Such activities were brought to light and are being shut down with the cooperation of the Registrar General of India. Some sites are closed but they start again under other names.”

Haryana’s health department has also been advised by the state government to get confirmation of the veracity of all birth and death certificates being presented to them from all the departments.

“As a result of this, a large number of fake birth and death certificates are coming to the notice, against which police action is also being taken,” the spokesperson said.

An advisory read, “The general public has been advised to avoid such fake sites and all citizens are requested to avail various services related to birth and death registration through Saral Kendras or by directly logging into SARALHARYANA.GOV.IN and then searching the register of deaths, delayed registration of births and deaths, registration of the name of the child and rectification of entries in the register of births and deaths. General public is advised not to get any birth-death certificate made online by paying money by contacting the phone numbers given on social media sites like YouTube, as there are high chances of these being fake. Be sure to check the veracity of the QR code given on the birth-death certificates available with you or whether they have been issued from the crsorgi.gov.in website or not. For any kind of information related to birth-death registration, the local registrar (birth-death) can be contacted.”