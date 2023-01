Haryana governor to unfurl national flag in Kurukshetra, CM Khattar in Jagadhari on Republic Day

On Republic Day, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag in Kurukshetra, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Jagadhari, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Hisar and Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala. Minister of State Sandeep Singh, who has been booked on charges of sexual harassment, will unfurl the tricolour in his Pehowa constituency.

The government on Saturday released the list of dignitaries who will unfurl the national flag on January 26. BJP Rajya Sabha members Kartikeya Sharma and Krishan Lal Panwar will unfurl the tricolour in Ambala Cantonment and Narnaul respectively.

Also Read | Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year

राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस, प्रदेश में 26 जनवरी, 2023 को पूर्ण हर्षोल्लास व गौरवपूर्ण ढंग से मनाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar जगाधरी (यमुनानगर) में ध्वज फहराएंगे। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 21, 2023

The ruling party’s Lok Sabha MPs Dharambir Singh, Krishan Pal Gujjar, Brijendra Singh, Arvind Sharma, Sanjay Bhatia, Rattan Lal Kataria, Rao Inderjit Singh, Ram Chander Jangra, Sunita Duggal and Nayab Saini will unfurl the tricolours in Charkhi Dadri, Ballabgarh, Hansi, Jhajjar, Assandh, Kalka, Rewari, Meham, Ellenabad and Radaur respectively.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will unfurl the national flag in Panchkula. Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Minister of State for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda, Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal and Minister of State for Labour Anoop Dhanak will unfurl the tricolour in Panipat, Nuh, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Fatehabad respectively.