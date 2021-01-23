Haryana Governor to unfurl national flag in Chandigarh, not Panchkula, on Republic Day

Haryana Governor S N Arya will not hoist the national flag in Panchkula on Republic Day, but instead unfurl it at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Citing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as a reason, an amended R-Day programme schedule was released Saturday evening by the office of Haryana’s chief secretary.

For over a week, however, the Covid-19 situation in Haryana has been improving with the recovery rate increasing and the number of daily new cases in several districts consistently falling.

Sources said the Haryana state police force has been placed on high alert amid the massive movement of farmers towards New Delhi for the tractor parade on Republic Day.

Even though Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chadhuni has issued an appeal to farmers and supporters not to disrupt any official R-Day events in Haryana, the state police force are seen to be not taking any chances.

A senior Haryana government official told The Indian Express, “We need to be on high alert. What happened in Ambala and then in Karnal during chief minister’s visits cannot be taken lightly. Although, on both the occasions, there were no mainstream farmer union leaders present, yet the protests erupted and law and order was disrupted by certain unscrupulous elements. A possibility of this nature cannot be ruled out on Republic day events, too. Adequate security shall be ensured in and around all such venues.”

Although Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said Friday that he would unfurl the national flag as per the earlier schedule in Panipat, government sources told The Indian Express the government was giving this plan a “rethink” considering the evolving situation.

As per the schedule released by the state government for unfurling the Tricolour in Haryana on January 26, Khattar is scheduled to be in Panipat and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Ambala. Vidhan Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Gian Chand Gupta is expected to unfurl the flag in Yamunanagar; Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in Mahendragarh (Narnaul); Education Minister Kanwar Pal in Gurgaon; Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma in Rewari; Power Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh in Bhiwani; Agriculture Minister J P Dalal in Rohtak; Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal in Nuh; Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav in Jhajjar; Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda in Fatehabad; Archaeology & Museums Minister and JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak in Sirsa; and Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh in Palwal.