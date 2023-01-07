Haryana Governor strips Sandeep Singh of sports and youth affairs portfolio

A week after Haryana minister Sandeep Singh was booked on charges of sexual harassment, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya Saturday issued a notification allocating the sports and youth affairs portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

As per the notification, Sandeep Singh will cease to be the sports and youth affairs minister, he, however, will continue to be the minister of state for printing and stationery (independent charge).

The Chandigarh Police registered a criminal case against Sandeep Singh on December 31. The investigation into the FIR is underway.