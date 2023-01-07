scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Haryana Governor strips Sandeep Singh of sports and youth affairs portfolio

The portfolio was allocated to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (File)
A week after Haryana minister Sandeep Singh was booked on charges of sexual harassment, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya Saturday issued a notification allocating the sports and youth affairs portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

As per the notification, Sandeep Singh will cease to be the sports and youth affairs minister, he, however, will continue to be the minister of state for printing and stationery (independent charge).

Also Read |Sandeep Singh shared confidential OSP list on Snapchat: Woman coach

The Chandigarh Police registered a criminal case against Sandeep Singh on December 31. The investigation into the FIR is underway.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 15:27 IST
