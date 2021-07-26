Haryana Governor lauds differently abled Raj Bhavan employee, who types with his toes

Sunil Kumar works as a typing operator at Raj Bhavan. He had lost his arms after suffering a severe electric shock during his childhood.

SUNIL KUMAR works as a typing operator in Haryana Raj Bhavan. Having lost both his hands at an early age due to an electric shock, he deftly types with his toes.

Haryana’s newly appointed Governor Bandaru Dattatreya saw Sunil working in the secretary to Governor’s office one day and they had a detailed discussion on his life.

The Governor described Sunil as a struggling, hard-working and efficient employee and said he was an inspiration to many. He added that alongwith the government, every section of society will have to come forward to help such people so they can also join mainstream society and play their important role in nation building.

Sunil does not have any memories of his parents except that he suffered an electric shock while he was 3-4 years old and they left him in PGI, Chandigarh. It was due to PGI doctors that Sunil’s life could be saved, but he lost both his hands.

Citing Sunil Kumar’s case, the Governor in a statement released Sunday, said, “It shall be my endeavour that the various welfare schemes of the state government should be extended to every deprived and differently-abled person and they would be benefited, along with the programs of organisations like Haryana Red Cross Society, State Child Welfare Council, Speech and Hearing Nishkat Jan Welfare Society.”

It was first on the recommendation of PGI that the Saket Sanstha adopted Sunil. He stayed in the hostel of the institution. His schooling also took place in Saket High School. During school, he started painting using his feet.

“After a long struggle, Sunil made a mark as a foot artist. He participated in many national painting competitions and got a place as the best ‘Foot Artist’…In 2007, he was awarded the ‘Best Creative Child’ award by then president Pratibha Patil…After this, he got encouraged and started efforts for permanent employment,” a spokesperson of Haryana Raj Bhavan said.

He added, “During this, Sunil also started a struggle to get permanent employment and learned typing with his toes…After learning typing, he got job in Saket through outsourcing. This institution is functioning under the Hon’ble Governor. When the officers of Raj Bhavan came to know about this talent of Sunil, he was posted in the Secretary/Governor staff in Raj Bhavan office. Presently, Sunil is doing the work of Hindi and English typing alongwith computer operating…typists with good speed are also surprised by his work. Sunil Kumar is liked by everyone because of his work efficiency and good behavior. He was honoured by the former Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya at the state-level Republic Day function organised at Raj Bhavan.”

Atul Dwivedi, Secretary to the Governor, said, “The story of Sunil Kumar’s struggle is inspiring to the youth. If a person wants to move forward with determination, he/she can overcome every biggest obstacle. Sunil Kumar is an example who has achieved an important position in the field of art and employment by overcoming great difficulties and circumstances and has inspired the younger generation…”