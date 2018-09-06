Haryana Governor honours 32 teachers with state awards

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya honoured 32 teachers of the state on Teachers’ Day that fell Wednesday. The awardees were presented with Rs 21,000 in cash, a certificate and medal. As per the policy of Haryana government, awardee teachers shall be granted two years of extension in service and two annual increments in the salary. The ceremony was held at Haryana Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

Laying emphasis on the job oriented education in the present day scenario, Satyadev Narayan Arya said, “I am happy that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana is the first State to start the National Vocational Educational Qualification Framework scheme for the skill development of students right from the school level”. There are 14,431 schools in Haryana, of which about 8,700 are primary schools. The teacher student ratio is 1:25.

