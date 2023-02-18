scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Haryana Governor: Develop Kurukshetra on lines of Varanasi

The grand booklet of ‘International Gita Mahotsav-2022’ was also released which comprises the detailed highlights and activities of the programmes conducted during the Gita Mahotsav.

Dattatraya was presiding over the 81st meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board management at Haryana Raj Bhavan. (Express Photo)
Haryana Governor and Kurukshetra Development Board chairman Bandaru Dattatraya Friday said that better plans should be formulated to develop Kurukshetra grandly on the world map so that people could get more information about its importance.

He said, “Maintaining the dignity, an action plan should be chalked out for Kurukshetra on the lines of Varanasi, in which the illustration of the idols of Mahabharata war characters can be seen around Brahma Sarovar.”

Dattatraya was presiding over the 81st meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board management at Haryana Raj Bhavan. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and MLA Subhash Sudha also attended.

A total of 20 agenda items were placed in the meeting on which decisions were taken unanimously. The grand booklet of ‘International Gita Mahotsav-2022’ was also released which comprises the detailed highlights and activities of the programmes conducted during the Gita Mahotsav.

Int’l Gita Mahotsav in Australia in April
CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that with constant endeavours of the state government, a continuous initiative has been taken since the year 2016 to spread the knowledge of Gita globally. In this series, the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be organized in Australia this year in April. Earlier, the government said, the International Gita Mahotsav was celebrated with much fanfare in Mauritius, England and Canada.

Sarovar will also be developed
Khattar said that on the lines of Kurukshetra Brahma Sarovar, the adjacent sarovar will also be developed, with clean water and proper drainage arrangements. He said that a statue of Maharishi Dadhichi would be installed.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 05:17 IST
