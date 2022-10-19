Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unveils memorial to Major Anuj Rajput

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday unveiled a memorial to Major Anuj Rajput, who died in an Army helicopter crash in J&K last year, at his alma mater St John’s High School, Chandigarh.

The sombre ceremony was attended by the parents of Maj Anuj, father KS Arya and mother Usha Arya, students and staff of the school, friends and Army officers from Maj Anuj’s squadron as well as Artillery Regiment. Senior officers from HQS Western Command also attended. Maj Rajput died in a Cheetah helicopter crash near Udhampur on September 21, 2021.

An Army guard of honour reversed arms while Army buglers sounded the Last Post as tributes were paid at the bust of Maj Anuj unveiled in the school premises. This is the second memorial to an old student of St John’s on the campus, the first being of Second Lieutenant Rajiv Sandhu, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous).

Speaking on the occasion, Principal, Kavita Das, recalled her memories of Maj Anuj as a young student. “It was due to his initiative that the school made a move to have a NCC representation. It is fitting that a trophy for best NCC cadet has been instituted by Anuj’s parents in his memory and has been presented to a school Cadet adjudged best in the city,” she said.

The school music teacher Michaelangelo Francis recalled how Anuj had a special interest in music and had been encouraged to join the defence services when he expressed an interest to be a pilot.

The choir of the school sang hymns and patriotic songs on the occasion. Friends of Maj Anuj recalled how he excelled in his military training and had been awarded the best pilot award at the Combat Aviation School of the Army and stood first in the course.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the parents of Maj Anuj needed to be praised for having sent their only son to the Army. “We should not let them feel that they are alone after losing him. We should all make them feel like our own family,” he said. The parents of Maj Anuj presented a miniature bust of their son to the Governor as a memento.

The Governor later saw an exhibition of photographs of Mak Anuj put up in the school and also watched a short video clip of his achievements in life.