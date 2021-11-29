Haryana governor to alumni: Make varsities self-reliant

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called upon the alumni to come forward to contribute in making the universities of the state self-reliant, on Sunday. He was addressing the online alumni meet of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa. He said that the alumni should work towards making their institutions independent enough to sustain as self-reliant institutions that do not require grants from the government.

More than 800 participants registered their presence at the meet. Describing the alumni as the capital of an educational institution, the Governor said that all the universities should create a separate alumni cell and create a database from the first batch till date.

Speaking at the launch of the first edition of the university’s newsletter started by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, the Governor said that media plays a very vital role in a democracy.

He further said that media is the link of communication between the government and the masses and that media disseminates the welfare schemes of the government among the people, with the press being crucial in strengthening the democracy.

CDLU Vice Chancellor, Dr Ajmer Singh Malik along with Dr Amit Sangwan, editor of the newsletter and Director Public Relations of the university were also present at the event. The Governor also talked of the New Education Policy and said that the policy aims to develop student skills in professional aspects. He shared his vision for the university with Dr Malik and said that he wanted, new, job-oriented courses to be started, so that professional skills can be imparted to the students that will eventually build a strong nation.