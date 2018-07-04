Haryana government wants use of Hindi for judicial work in High Court

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

After use of Hindi in four high courts, Allahabad (UP), Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Patna (Bihar), the Haryana government now plans to send a request to the President to approve use of Hindi language in the judicial procedure in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In this connection, the Haryana government would request the Governor Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki to send a written communication to President Ram Nath Kovind. According to a spokesman of Haryana government, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed his interest that approval may be given for use of Hindi in the Punjab and Haryana HC also “so that litigants are able to understand the entire proceedings and are able to present their views”.

