In Haryana, government to pay farmers within 2 days of procurement instead of 3

The procurement of Rabi and Kharif crops started in Haryana’s mandis on Saturday. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that the state government has made adequate arrangements for the smooth procurement of both the crops and is also going to make the payment to the farmers within 48 hours, instead of 72 hours of the procurement.

Dushyant added that “compensation for crop damage” for the 2021 crop has already been disbursed to the farmers in three installments. The government has already sought details about this crop’s damage due to incessant rains. District administrations have been asked to submit the reports so that farmers can be compensated”.

Earlier on Friday, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that “farmers should be encouraged to register their crop damage on the e-Fasal Kshatipoorti portal so that they can get timely compensation”.

Directing the DCs to ensure that farmers should upload their data within the next three days, Khattar said, “Once any farmer updates the information about his crop loss, then the concerned Patwari, Kanungo should ensure verification of the data uploaded by the farmer within seven days. Tehsildars should also start the verification of the same at their own level so that the farmers can get fair compensation for their loss”.

Directing the DCs to ensure timely drainage of water from waterlogged areas, Khattar said, “Every DC should work on a war footing to resolve the water logging problems. Proper cleaning of drains should be done to avoid flood-like situations created due to untimely heavy rains”.