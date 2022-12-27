Haryana government constitutes scheduled caste and backward class panel

The Haryana government has constituted the much-awaited Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Commission.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Haryana (Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department) Anil Malik issued a notification to this effect on Monday.

Also read | Opposition MLAs want local area development fund, Khattar says no

“In exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) and clause (b) of the Sub-Section (2) Section 3 of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 34 of 2018), the Governor of Haryana hereby constitute the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes and nominate the following as chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the said commission,” the notification reads.

While Ravinder Baliala, a former MLA and Ratia resident, has been appointed as chairperson, Vijay Badbujar, resident of Dadri Gate (Bhiwani), has been appointed vice-chairperson.

Also read | Four repeal Bills among 5 passed on first day of Haryana Assembly

Ravi Taranwali, a resident of Taranwali, Guhla in Kaithal district, Meena Narwal, a resident of Sonipat, and Rattan Lal Bamnia, a resident of Sirsa, have been appointed as members of the commission.

“The terms and conditions of the service of chairperson, vice-chairperson and members shall be notified, separately,” the notification reads.

The Opposition Congress had been attacking the state government for not constituting the SC/ST commission.

Advertisement

In the ongoing Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the Congress MLA from the reserved constituency of Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, had attacked the state government for not constituting the Welfare of SC/ST Commission.