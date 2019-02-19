Haryana government names new DGP: ’88-batch Manoj Yadava

The Haryana government Monday named Manoj Yadava, a 1988-batch IPS officer, as the new state police chief. A Haryana cadre officer, he is currently on central deputation as Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB). Yadava will take charge as the Director General of Haryana Police from the officiating state police chief KP Singh.

His term shall be for a period of two years from the date he will assume the charge, an official order stated.

Besides Yadava, the panel of officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission for the top post in the Haryana Police had the names of 1985-batch officer K Selvaraj and 1986-batch officer Krishan Kumar Sindhu. These names were forwarded to the Haryana government on Monday. The government picked Yadava as the new DGP.

The tenure of incumbent DGP, B S Sandhu, who was scheduled to retire in September 2018, had ended on January 31 after he was granted a three-month extension in service earlier. On February 1, K P Singh, a 1985-batch IPS officer, had assumed the charge as officiating DGP.

In September 2018, the Haryana government had promoted Yadava, who was then holding the rank of ADGP, to the DGP rank. He had been granted proforma promotion as he was on central deputation.

Proforma promotion is a procedure followed mainly in the case of an employee who is on deputation to other departments/ministry and has been promoted in the parent department.

The Haryana government had earlier sent a panel of nine IPS officers – KP Singh, SS Deswal, K Selvaraj, KK Mishra, PR Deo, PK Aggarwal, Manoj Yadava, KK Sindhu and BK Sinha – to the UPSC. However, Deswal, currently on central deputation and posted as Director General of ITBP, had conveyed his unwillingness for the post of the DGP.

Interestingly, the UPSC on January 31 had requested the Haryana government to exclude the name of Yadava from the list of eligible officers since “he joined service on August 21, 1989, and does not fulfill the criteria of 30 completed years of service as on the date of occurrence of vacancy”.

However, the Empanelment Committee, headed by UPSC chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi, in its meeting held on Friday agreed to retain Yadava’s name after it was informed regarding Haryana government’s explanation in this regard.

The Haryana government informed the UPSC that Yadava was an IPS officer of 1988 batch as “he was selected for the IPS on the basis of Civil Services Examination (CSE) 1987”. He joined the IPS in August 1989 but was assigned August 1988 as “the deemed date of joining the IPS by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)” keeping in view a 1991 judgment of the Supreme Court. “Based on this judgment, the MHA assigned the original seniority of 1988 to Sh. Manoj Yadava and 20 others similarly situated IPS officers who were categorized as ‘exempted probationer’”. The Haryana Government insisted that Yadava has completed 30 years of service in IPS in August 2018. Further, the government said, “Having entered into fresh year of service starting from January 1, 2019, “this year will be considered as full year for the purpose of calculating the tenure”.

Haryana government reminded the UPSC that keeping in view this fact, the state government had promoted Yadava and Sudhir Chaudhary (both being ‘exempted probationers’ of 1988 batch who joined IPS on August 21, 1989) to the rank of DGP on September 26, 2018 along with PK Agarwal, another 1988-batch officer who had joined the IPS in August 1988. “Keeping in view these facts, Yadava’s name was retained in the list of eligible officers for the past of DGP,” an official said, adding “Today, the UPSC sent a panel of three officers, including Yadava, to the state government terming them as suitable for appointment to the post of DGP”.

In terms of the seniority, if length of the service is considered, as many as seven IPS officers, including Deswal, are senior to Yadava in Haryana Police.