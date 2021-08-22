Haryana government misleading state on Oxygen deaths, says Hooda, cites media reports

A day after Haryana government informed the Vidhan Sabha that no deaths due to a lack of oxygen have been reported in state during the Covid pandemic, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday accused the ruling BJP-JJP alliance of misleading the public.

Showing copies of news reports related to the deaths during the second wave of Corona, Hooda said, “The government has given wrong information in the Assembly”.

“The government says that not a single death occurred due to lack of oxygen in the state, while all the media coverage of that time is telling the truth. The mourning in every village, street, locality and the pictures of people engaged in the struggle to save the lives of their loved ones are still alive in everyone’s mind,” Hooda said.

He added, “At that time, many BJP leaders, including the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP had admitted that the situation had become uncontrollable due to lack of oxygen. The whole of Haryana is witness to the fact that many people died due to lack of oxygen. Not only this, thousands of people lost their lives without treatment, medicine, hospital beds and ventilators. The government is also hiding the figures of total deaths due to corona. The death toll is many times higher than the figures given by the government. The government should form a high level committee to ascertain the exact number so that all the victims’ families can be given assistance,” he said.

In a written reply to a question on Friday, Health Minister Anil Vij said the state has reported a total of 9,665 Covid-related deaths till August 20. In a reply to another related question during Question Hour, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the House that so far no Covid patient has died due to lack of oxygen in the state.

Paper leak scam

Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition, demanded a CBI probe into the question paper leak cases. “Due to the recruitment scams coming out one after the other, both the state and the general public are losing crores of rupees. About ?25 crore is spent every year to maintain secrecy in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. A budget of about Rs 100 crore is allocated for getting the paper done for the recruitment processes. In the last few years, there has hardly been any been any paper that has not been leaked. When the Home Minister of the state himself is saying that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI, then why is the government running away from it. After all, whom does the government want to save,” he asked.

He also said that the Haryana government should advocate the cause of farmers before the Union government so that a positive solution to the agitation can be found by accepting their demands. “There should be a provision for punishment in the law against those who buy the farm produce at less than the MSP and the Haryana government should make a law to guarantee MSP for the farmers,” he added.