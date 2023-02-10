Haryana imposes dress code for doctors: No shorts, jeans, skirts or make-up

The Haryana government Thursday announced a new dress code policy for doctors working in state government hospitals to bring in uniformity and help patients identify staff members. The policy imposes a ban on wearing denim jeans, palazzo pants, backless tops, and skirts. While female doctors can’t wear make-up or heavy jewellery, men have been asked not to grow their hair longer than their shirt collars. The policy also restricts women doctors from growing their nails long, among other things.

The policy, issued on February 9, has been communicated to all government hospitals across the state. It states that anyone not following the dress code will be considered absent from duty and liable for strict action.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, explaining why the dress code was introduced, said, “It becomes difficult to distinguish between doctors and patients in hospitals. That is why the dress code shall be implemented for staff members. It will enhance the outlook of the staff members, and help patients get better health facilities,” he said.

“The uniforms are being designed by designers. A few days ago, a meeting was held with the state health department in which I had said that the hospital staff should follow a uniform dress code. Whenever we go to any private hospital, not a single hospital staff member is seen without uniform, while in government hospitals it becomes so difficult to identify the hospital staff,” Vij added.

The policy also states that irrespective of the colour, no denim jeans can be worn. It restricts sweat shirts, denim skirts, shorts, stretchable t-shirts or pants, body-hugging pants, waist-length tops, strapless tops, backless tops, crop-tops, deep-neck tops, off-shoulder blouses, and sneakers or slippers.

The policy includes a dress code for security staff, vehicle drivers, sanitation staff, and employees working in the kitchens. They have been asked to wear proper uniforms.

The hospital staff has been asked to mandatorily wear name-tags bearing their names and designations. Except for the nursing cadre, white shirts and black trousers can be worn. For the colour-coordinated dress-code uniform, the state health department has authorised civil surgeons to take a decision.

Advertisement

Officials of the state health department, meanwhile, said that “women employees were wearing embroided suits, slags, short tops etc, while male staff was wearing jeans, t-shirts, sneakers or loafers, and that the code was to bring in uniformity among staff members of hospitals.”

“It will also be helpful for patients to identify the hospital staff, doctors and nursing staff,” officials added.

Reacting to the new dress code policy, Haryana civil services medical service association’s vice president Dr Virender Dhanda said the instructions shall be read and discussed among the members of the association and doctors.