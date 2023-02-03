40-year-old man jumps to death at Haryana Civil Secretariat

A 40-YEAR-OLD Haryana government employee fell to death from the ninth floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The victim was identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 21 in Panchkula and a native of Hisar, Haryana.

The incident took place around 11.30am.

An injured Mandeep was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) by the security personnel deputed at the secretariat. However, the doctors there declared him dead.

Police said that though no foul play was found behind the death, the circumstances in which Mandeep died are being probed.

Police have not found a suicide note. Mandeep was an accountant with the Directorate of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Krishi Bhawan, Sector 21, Panchkula. He was recently promoted.

A police officer said, “The family members of the victim recorded their statements and so far, they have not alleged any foul play. We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events including when Mandeep entered the secretariat building, who he met prior to the incident and why he was at the secretariat. Many visitors saw him jump from the ninth floor. We have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC but we will investigate from all angles.”

Senior police officers including DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh, SHO Sector 3 police station, Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, along with members of UT Police forensic team rushed to the spot.

Later, police also called forensic experts from the CFSL, Sector 36. A Daily Diary Register (DDR) was lodged at Sector 3 police station. Mandeep is survived by his wife and two children.