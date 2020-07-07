Haryana government brings in scheme to recover EDC dues

The scheme will be applicable in respect of full amount outstanding on account of the EDC as well as interest and penal interest. (Representational) The scheme will be applicable in respect of full amount outstanding on account of the EDC as well as interest and penal interest. (Representational)

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday decided to introduce the ‘Samadhan se Vikas’, a one-time settlement scheme for the recovery of long-pending dues on account of External Development Charges (EDC). It is modeled on the central scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas-2020’. Hundreds of colonisers and builders, mostly in Gurgaon and Faridabad, are yet to pay the state government over Rs 10,000 crore as EDC.

The scheme will be applicable in respect of full amount outstanding on account of the EDC as well as interest and penal interest. This was announced in the State Budget 2020-21 by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, on February 28 this year.

In case a coloniser deposits 100 per cent of the outstanding principal amount against EDC as well as 25 per cent of the accumulated interest and penal interest within six months from the date of notification of this scheme, the balance 75 per cent of the accumulated interest and penal interest will be waived.

In case a coloniser deposits at least 50 per cent of the outstanding principal amount against EDC as well as 50 per cent of the accumulated interest and penal interest within six months from the date of notification of this scheme, the balance 50 per cent of the accumulated interest and penal interest will be waived.

The remaining 50 per cent of the outstanding principal amount will be recoverable in four six-monthly installments along with interest at the rate of 8 per cent per annum on the delayed period and an additional 2 per cent interest per annum on the default period.

The first six months period for deposit of first installment shall start from the date of deposit of 50 per cent principal plus 50 per cent interest and penal interest component.

In case the coloniser does not clear all EDC dues within the said two-year period, the waiver of the balance 50 per cent of the accumulated interest and penal interest will stand annulled and the original EDC schedule shall come into play.

Thus, no major penalty is imposed on the coloniser in case of default of installments within the prescribed two-year period for deposit of installments.

However, in case any amount of the 50 per cent outstanding principal amount alongwith interest is not deposited within the prescribed two-year period, the coloniser will lose all benefits under this policy and the original EDC schedule applicable shall stand restored

Fee, charges for CLU in Panchkula reduced

The Cabinet also decided to revise of rate of various fees and charges for grant of license and CLU permissions in Panchkula so as to boost economic development in the district. “All rates in Panchkula district in high potential zone, as well as low potential zone, will now be either equal to or less than that of Mohali, in case notified rates are already less than that of Mohali. Any specific rate of fee and charges in low potential zone of Panchkula district will be either equal to or less than that of high potential zone of the said district,” a spokesperson said.

