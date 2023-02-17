Haryana government withdraws decision asking students to return tablets before exams

Buckling under pressure, the Haryana government has withdrawn its decision to ask school students to return the free tablets that were given to them under a welfare scheme last year before their board exams. Students can now keep the tablets till their examinations are over.

“The students of class 10th and 12th shall now be required to submit their free tablets to their respective schools, on the day of their last exam,” the Directorate of School Education’s (DSE) fresh instructions issued on Friday read. The instructions have been issued to all district education officers.

A week ago, on February 10, The Indian Express had reported the Haryana government’s decision to ask students to return their free tablets, failing which schools were directed not to issue roll numbers to the students.

In the previous order, the DSE had detailed the ‘standing operating procedure’ as per which the students had to deposit the tablets given to them at their respective schools. As per the SOP, the district education officers were instructed that in the case of Class 10 students (government high schools), the tablets had to be taken back from the students and updated on the AVSAR portal by following a set of guidelines. Students were also required to submit the chargers, SIM cards and the other articles given with the tablet to their respective schools before they receive their roll numbers for the final examination.

Similar instructions were applicable to Class 12 students who would complete their school education and take up degree courses.

According to education department officials, the tablets, once returned, would be re-allotted to new students.

It was during the pandemic that the Haryana government had started the AVSAR portal to offer assistance to students through the online mode so that they could continue their education without breaks.

In May 2022, the Haryana government had started distributing free tablets to the students of government schools across the state. Nearly 5 lakh such tablets were distributed under the e-Adhigam scheme. SIM cards with 2GB free data were also distributed. The tablets were equipped with Personalised Adaptive Learning and a mobile device management system that would limit the tablet’s use to only taking online classes.

The ambitious scheme of the state government, named ‘e-learning – Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules’ took off on May 5, 2022. The tablet distribution function was first held on May 5 at the Tagore Auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest in whose presence the tablet distribution began in the state.