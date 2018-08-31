Haryana government considers giving extension to DGP B S Sandhu

It’s learnt that the Haryana government has yet not sent any proposal to the UPSC for appointment of the next DGP. It’s learnt that the Haryana government has yet not sent any proposal to the UPSC for appointment of the next DGP.

Dashing hopes of aspirants to the top post of Haryana Police, the state government is considering to extend the tenure of incumbent DGP B S Sandhu, who is due to retire next month, by three months initially.

The extension can be stretched up to six months. The state can take a decision for three months’ extension while for next three months, it requires approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A senior state government official said the extension was likely to be given keeping in view last month’s directions of the Supreme Court.

The SC, on July 3, had directed all states to notify the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at least three months before the post of DGP fell vacant and appoint one from a panel of officers drawn up by the commission.

"Just a month is left for the retirement of Sandhu. We don't have any option but to extend his tenure," said a senior official.

The SC directions were intended to check the practice by ruling parties to appoint their favourites to head the state police. A senior official the Haryana government said, “We feel the appointment of DGP should be left on the state government. We have learnt that a few states, including Punjab and Maharashtra, have plans to approach the SC against its directives on DGP’s appointments. We will also seek opinion of the Advocate General into the matter. If we give extension to the incumbent DGP, it will give us time to wait for the SC’s fresh directions, if any.”

Recently, the Punjab government had amended the Punjab Police Act, 2007, to enable it to constitute a state police commission for the appointment of DGP.

