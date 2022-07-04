Haryana government cautions youth against unauthorised travel agents, agencies

The Haryana government has cautioned the general public, especially the youth, to beware of fraudulent unauthorised travel agencies and agents who may lure them for sending them abroad for education, employment and other purposes.

“People should contact travel agents and agencies authorised by the government to go abroad and enquire thoroughly before making any payments,” a government spokesperson said.

“People are constantly being made aware and cautioned by the state government to go abroad only through authorised travel agents and agencies. It is often seen that many agents who cheat people in the name of sending money abroad are not registered. Such fake or unauthorised agents publish and broadcast their advertisements in various publicity mediums, due to which the general public is fooled by them and they lose their hard-earned money, property, ornaments, etc,” the spokesperson added.

He said, “Unauthorised agents and agencies send the person willing to go abroad to some other country and place, instead of the chosen country. In many such cases, sometimes the life of the person going abroad is also put on the line. The list of travel agents and agencies authorised by the government has been released on the website (https://haryanapolice.gov.in) of Haryana Police.”