Haryana govt announces Rs 6 cr for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Rs 2.5 cr for wrestler Bajrang Punia

Soon after Neeraj Chopra, a native of Khandra village in Panipat district of Haryana clinched a historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event with an 87.58-metre effort at the Tokyo Olympics, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for the athlete.

Khattar said the state government will gift him “Rs 6 crore cash award; a Class-I government job; a plot, anywhere he wants in Haryana, at concessional rates (50 per cent concession); and an athletics centre shall be constructed in Panchkula, Neeraj Chopra shall be its head”.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 crore for Haryana native Bajrang Punia, who bagged bronze in wrestling. The state also offered him a government job and a plot at concessional rates.

Khattar had Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and Rs 2.5 crore each to Haryana natives Surender Kumar and Sumit Walmiki who were part of the Indian hockey team that won bronze. All three players will be awarded a plot each (at concessional rates).