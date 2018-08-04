Haryana government approves 7th pay commission scale for college, university teachers

7th pay commission, seventh pay commission, seven pay commission, 7th pay commission latest news, 7th pay commission news, 7th pay commission maharashtra, 7th cpc, 7th cpc news, 7th cpc latest news, 7th pay commission latest news 7th pay commission, seventh pay commission, seven pay commission, 7th pay commission latest news, 7th pay commission news, 7th pay commission maharashtra, 7th cpc, 7th cpc news, 7th cpc latest news, 7th pay commission latest news

Haryana government has accorded approval to the recommendations of the 7th pay commission for the teaching and non-teaching staff of its seven universities, colleges and aided colleges with effect from January 1, 2016. This will put an additional burden of Rs 230.6 crore annually on the state exchequer.

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu Friday said that 1,990 teaching and non-teaching employees in government colleges, 2,956 in aided colleges, 332 in Kurukshetra University, 287 in Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, 64 in Ch. Devi Lal University, Sirsa, 12 in Ch. Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, 18 in Ch. Ranbir Singh University, Jind, 116 in Bhagat Phool Singh Women University, Khanpur Kalan, Sonipat, and 34 in Indira Gandhi University, Rewari will be benefited. In total, 5,809 teaching and non-teaching staff will be benefited.

”With the implementation of the 7th pay commission, assistant professors of universities and colleges will get Rs 79,800 instead of earlier Rs 57,700, whereas associate professors will get Rs 1,31,400 and the salary of professors have been increased from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 1,82,200. Similarly, assistant librarian will get Rs 68,900 instead of earlier Rs 57,700 and the salary of deputy librarian has been increased from Rs 79,800 to Rs 1,31,400, while that of librarians has been hiked to Rs 1,44,200,” said Abhimanyu.

He added that while lecturers (physical education) and the assistant director of Sports Department would get Rs 68,900 instead of earlier Rs 57,700, the salary of deputy director had been increased from Rs 79,800 to Rs 1,31,400 and that of director to Rs 1,44,200. “Now the registrar and controller of examination will get Rs 1,44,200, sub-registrar and sub-controller of examination will get Rs 79,800 and assistant registrar and assistant controller of examination Rs 56,100,” said the finance minister.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App