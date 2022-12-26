Haryana Good Governance Day | Grievance redressal to free passport: Khattar launches four services, two schemes

Four more key public-centric services, and two welfare schemes have been made online in Haryana. These include a portal for the new automated Ration Cards Scheme, Online Fard (copy) of Jamabandi (land record), Free Passport Scheme, Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Requisition Portal, Citizen Facilitation Centre in all sectors under Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and Works Grievance Redressal System.

Khattar launched these services, here on Sunday, while addressing the people of Haryana during the state-level function on Good Governance Day.

Automated ration cards scheme

“Haryana will now be the first state to have made the entire process of ration cards online. Beneficiaries will not need to visit different departments to get their BPL/AAY ration cards made and eligible families will get automated BPL Yellow Ration Cards online without applying through Parivar Pehchan Patra. Based on the verified data of their annual income, these beneficiaries will automatically be selected and their ration cards will be generated online. The beneficiaries can download their ration card from their nearest Common Service Center or Atal Seva Kendra or E-Disha etc. They can download the same themselves also,” a spokesperson said. The Haryana government had increased the BPL income limit to Rs 1.8 lakh. Till date, 12,46,507 new BPL families have been added in the state taking the total number of such families to 30.38 lakh.

Free passport scheme

Haryana reimburses the fees charged by competent authority for the issuance of passports to Final year students of government colleges. The cost of the passport will now be borne by the Haryana government. Students can apply on the Higher Education portal (https:// passport.highereduhry .ac.in) for passport fee reimbursement. “This will encourage students to pursue higher education abroad,” the spokesperson said.

Farmers to get online Fard of Jamabandi

The revenue department has computerised the land records management operations using the WEB-HALRIS system in all 143 tehsils/sub-tehsils across the state. Despite this, a farmer had to get the print-out of jamabandi verified/attested from the patwari, causing him inconvenience. But now, farmers will get digitally signed valid copies of jamabandi from the jamabandi.nic.in portal.

Citizen facilitation centre

This Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFC) will be a one-stop solution for all citizen-related issues. It will serve the residents by providing facilitation centres in all sectors under HSVP. “The centres will provide citizen-centric services related to urban development and urban issues along with general services. Each sector developed by HSVP will have at least one Common Facilitation Centre (CFC). Within the next one year, all 250 sectors of HSVP shall be equipped with Common Facilitation Centres. Each centre shall include a minimum of two workstations in which the Customer Service Expert will be appointed to ensure effective communication and service delivery. The infrastructure required to provide services to the residents shall also be made available at the centre, such as biometric machines for updating Aadhaar, etc. The services will be provided to citizens based on token or online appointment. Token numbers shall be provided to the citizens at the reception of the centers,” the spokesperson added.

HPSC requisition portal

This portal will help in expediting process of raising new requisition to Public advertisement. Nodal officers will fill the new requisition online and submit the same to HPSC via respective additional chief secretary. With this, HPSC can raise queries to department against requisition, to reply and address queries on the portal itself. Automated reminders will be sent to the department for raised queries. HPSC and department can also track its status.

Works grievance redressal system

The Works Grievance Redressal System is a one-stop platform for raising grievances by citizens and contractors. Citizens can keep a track of various engineering works, their quality, timeline and check on corruption. In this system, citizen can raise grievances related to the deficiency in quality of work and corruption. Contractors can also raise grievances related to billing, payment and corruption. “Grievances related to billing and payment will be forwarded to the officer who invited the tender. In case no action by the officer within 15 days, the grievance will be escalated to the next higher officer by the system. Corruption-related grievance will be forwarded to the nodal officer of the vigilance department. The citizen/contractor can reopen the grievance in case not satisfied with the closure report. In case the grievance is reopened, it will be marked to the next higher officer. Khattar also launched Haryana government’s official calendar, 2023, and released Manual of Office Procedure,” the spokesperson said.

Digital media section gets award

The award was given for playing a remarkable role in disseminating government schemes and curbing fake news through ‘Fact Check Accounts’. On the occasion, Digital Media Section incharge (Information and Public Relations Officer), Aditya Chaudhary and Assistant Manager Arvind Kumar received the award from the CM. The state’s Digital Media Section has presence on 11 major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The section keeps a check on fake news and information; and responds promptly through its ‘Fact Check Accounts’.

177 colonies to be regularised; Sonipat to be police commissionerate: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that 177 irregular colonies in eight districts will be regularised, soon. “Two years ago, 845 such colonies were identified by the state government and a temporary Residents Welfare Association was also constituted. Now a law has been enacted for regularising such colonies,” Khattar said. “While taking his commitment of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah’, (may all become happy and free from illnesses) a step further, Khattar announced that 2023 would be Antodaya Arogya Varsh,” a government spokesperson said. Khattar added that after Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula now Sonipat will also have a Police Commissionerate. “A separate Police Enforcement Wing will be constituted with a separate staff. A separate ADGP Enforcement post will be created for this,” the CM said. He added that around 2500 vacant posts in IRB and the state police force will be filled from next year. ENS