Haryana gives nod for implementing Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana

The Haryana government, under chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday decided to cover farmers growing horticultural crops against abiotic factors under a specially-designed scheme.

“The state Cabinet accorded its approval for the implementation of Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana (MBBY) — an assurance-based scheme to compensate crop losses due to adverse weather and natural calamities for farmers growing horticulture crops. Horticulture growers face huge financial losses due to various biotic factors, which include losses due to sudden outbreak of crop diseases, insect-pests infestation, and abiotic factors like untimely rainfall, hailstorms, drought, frost, extreme temperatures. The Department of Horticulture has examined various insurance schemes covering horticultural crops and felt the need for a new scheme to cover crop loss due to natural calamities and adverse weather conditions. This scheme has been designed as Horticulture Crop Assurance Scheme and named as MBBY with the aim to encourage farmers to cultivate high-risk horticulture crops”, a state government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Talking about the parameters, the spokesperson added, “All parameters — like hailstorms, frost, rainfall, flood, fire — which lead to crop loss have been taken under the scheme. A total of 21 vegetable, fruit and spice crops will be covered under the scheme. Under this scheme, farmers need to give only 2.5 per cent, that is Rs 750 for vegetable and spice crop and Rs 1000 for fruit crops, against a sum assured of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively.”

The claim compensation will be based on survey and the extent of loss will be in four categories of 25, 50, 75, and 100 per cent. The scheme will be optional and shall cover the entire state.

Farmers will have to opt for this scheme while registering their crop and area on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal. Season-wise crop registration period will be fixed and notified from time to time. The scheme will be implemented at ‘Individual Field’ — that is crop loss assessment will be done at the individual field level.

A seed capital of Rs 10 crore will be kept aside by the state government for the scheme. The state and district level committees, under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), will monitor, review, and resolve the disputes.