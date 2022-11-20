After 11 years, Haryana gets 13 acres in return from HSVP

After an 11-year delay, the Haryana forest department has now received 13 acres of land against a similar sized land at Jhuriwala which was acquired in 2011 for the construction of an urban solid waste processing plant. The land was acquired by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), now known as the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The 13 acres is situated on the side of the Panchkula – Yamunanagar national highway in Sector 25, which the Haryana forest department acquired last month. The department has barb-wired the entire area and plans to develop it into a natural forest. The land was acquired under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). According to the PLPA, if any department or government body acquires forest land for any other purpose than forestation, a similar sized land needs to be handed over to the forest department. “We barb-wired the boundaries and installed a board stating that it belongs to the Haryana forest department. We plan to develop nurseries here as under the PLPA,” Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Panchkula, Bhupinder Raghav, said.

“A long correspondence took place before the forest department could get the land. The matter was only expedited when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) took note of many issues. Pressure was built on the HSVP, which finally agreed to identify the land and hand it over to the forest department last month,” a source said.

Also Read | Jhuriwala dumping ground and why it raises a stink

“The Panchkula administration had acquired land for establishing the Urban Solid Waste Processing Plant in Jhuriwala.

Instead, it started dumping garbage here, which defeats the purpose of acquisition of land from the forest department. Also, Jhuriwala is part of a forest. It is located around 1 km away from Khol-Hai-Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary, Morni,” Advocate Nitesh Mittal had said, who has been staging a protest against the dumping ground.

According to sources, the village Jhuriwala land belonged to one Sudershan Singh, a scion of Chandela Rajputs, who ruled in Central India during the medieval period. However, it A forest officer said, “The land belonged to someone but it was governed by the forest rules. The forest department was not its owner but the village falls within its boundaries”.

The HSVP-acquired Jhuriwala land was later transferred to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation in 2017.

The last owner of the 13 acres of Jhuriwala land was Saroj Bala, 65, who along with her four grandchildren, was shot dead at her ancestral house in village Khataluli in November, 2018. Saroj Bala’s husband, Rajinder Singh, died in 2016. Then police investigation had revealed that Saroj Bala had received around Rs 12 crore compensation against her acquired land from HUDA.