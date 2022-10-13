Haryana: Free women from the hijab, says Health Minister Anil Vij

On a day when the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday posted a tweet saying that women should be “freed” from wearing the hijab.

जिन पुरुषों का महिलाओ को देखकर मन मचलता था उन्होंने ही महिलाओं को हिजाब डालने के लिए मजबूर किया । आवश्यकता तो अपने मन को मजबूत करने की थी परंतु सजा महिलाओं को दी गई उनको सिर से लेकर पांव तक डाक दिया। यह सरासर नाइंसाफी है । पुरुष अपना मन मजबूत करे और महिलाओ को हिजाब से मुक्ति दें — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) October 13, 2022

Loosely translated, the tweet in Hindi suggested that men who had no control over their minds when they saw women were the ones who forced them to wear a hijab. The need was for the men to control and strengthen their minds, instead, it was the women who were punished, Vij said. “This is injustice. Men should strengthen their minds and free women from the hijab,” he added.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed a batch of petitions filed by a section of Muslim students studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear the hijab in classrooms.