scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Haryana: Free women from the hijab, says Health Minister Anil Vij

Health Minister Anil Vij posted the tweet on a day when the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha monsoon session day 1: Not just Haryana MLAs, those from Punjab & Delhi too received threats, probe on, says VijHaryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Express File)

On a day when the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday posted a tweet saying that women should be “freed” from wearing the hijab.

Loosely translated, the tweet in Hindi suggested that men who had no control over their minds when they saw women were the ones who forced them to wear a hijab. The need was for the men to control and strengthen their minds, instead, it was the women who were punished, Vij said. “This is injustice. Men should strengthen their minds and free women from the hijab,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed a batch of petitions filed by a section of Muslim students studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear the hijab in classrooms.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:55:55 pm
Next Story

‘Karnataka HC order remains valid’: Education Minister B C Nagesh on Supreme Court verdict in hijab case

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement