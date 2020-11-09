Haryana forms SIT to probe spurious liquor deaths

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the recent incidents of deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor across Haryana.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said Sunday the SIT will also inquire into the reasons and sources of such spurious liquor. “The SIT is empowered to co-opt any such officer. It may be IPS or HPS, and seek assistance from them. The SIT will also look into all the complaints received in this regard and take measures to check illegal sale of liquor in the state,” Vij added.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report within 15 days. The SIT will be headed by ADGP (narcotics) Shrikant Jadhav and will consist of Ambala IG range Y Puran Kumar, Kurukshetra SP Rajesh Duggal, Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia and Mewat SP Narender Bijania.

On Friday, the government had stated as many as 40 people have died and few fell ill in Panipat and Sonipat after consuming adulterated liquor. Most of these deaths which were initially being termed “unusual” are now believed to have taken place after consumption of liquor.

