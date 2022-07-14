Haryana govt forms new backward classes panel

Following the announcement made by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana Backward Classes Commission afresh in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 3 of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission Act, 2016 (9 of 2016).

Justice Darshan Singh (Retd) Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been nominated as the Commission Chairperson, while SK Gakhar, former Vice-Chancellor, Shyam Lal Jangra and Director General, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Member Department, Haryana, are nominated as members.

Mukul Kumar, Special Secretary, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Department, has been nominated as Member Secretary.

A government spokesperson said, “While performing the functions as provided under Section 9 of said Act, the Commission shall undertake the following works, including studying the present social, educational and economic conditions of the backward classes in the state, studying the representation and participation of backward classes in the government and benefits and schemes of the government, assess the benefits provided to the students from backward classes in educational institutions and estimate the employment opportunities available to youth from the backward classes and to recommend measures for enhancement of employment opportunities.”