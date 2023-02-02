Haryana remembers former IAS officer M L Verma’s martyrdom

Lalhari Kalan (Yamunanagar) village in Haryana Wednesday paid homage to IAS officer M L Verma on the occasion of his 31 death anniversary. Verma, his wife, two sons, his driver, and a gunman were killed in a terrorist attack on February 1, 1992.

Verma’s younger brother Sanjeev Verma, who is the Commissioner of Rohtak division, and several villagers gathered at the ancestral village to pay tributes to the late bureaucrat on his death anniversary. Similar functions were held in Kurukshetra, Jind, Hisar, and Panipat also.

In 1992, M L Verma was the additional principal secretary to the then chief minister Bhajan Lal and used to present the point of view of the Haryana government on crucial issues, including those related to Chandigarh and the construction of the SYL canal. Terrorists had opened fire on his car, when Verma, along with his family, was going to his village Lalhari Kalan in 1992 and killed six people. Since then, functions are held every year to remember Verma’s contribution as an administrator and observe February 1 as Anti-Terrorism Day.